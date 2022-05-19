Rihanna Reportedly Gives Birth to Baby, First With A$AP Rocky

✖

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to her baby, the singer's first child. This is also her first with rapper A$AP Rocky, her partner. TMZ was the first to report the baby news, stating that sources reported the baby was born on May 13. Notably, the outlet also stated that it had officially confirmed the news, but not the infant's name.

Rocky and Rihanna are rumored to have started dating years ago, but neither of them has ever revealed a specific timeline for their relationship. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child together. Back in May 2021, Rocky sat down for an interview with GQ, in which he referred to Rihanna as "The love of my life" and "my lady." When asked what its been like to be in a stable and steady relationship, Rocky quickly replied, "So much better." He continued, "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." The rapper later added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

The big baby news comes one month after Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was arrested at LAX airport on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest stemmed from a November 2021 incident, per NBC News, where an alleged victim claimed that Rocky shot at them multiple times. No life-threatening injuries were reported, but the individual claimed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

Rocky had apparently been under investigation by the LAPD for the aforementioned shooting, which took place near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. at around 10:20 pm on Nov. 6. The shooting victim later told police that Rocky was walking with two other individuals when all three people approached him. He claims Rocky brandished a handgun and shot at him three to four times from the street. The incident had not yet been reported by the media.

Following his arrest, Rocky remained behind bars for a matter of hours before he was released after posting $550,000 bail. While the rapper was being held, police executed a search warrant at his Los Angeles-area home, with a source telling ET that about "6-7 LAPD vehicles were seen blocking traffic from entering or exiting" the residential street where Rocky's home is located. The source also stated that "a male who seemed to be a friend of A$AP's, was replaced by a bodyguard to guard the front door. Once the police left, it was quiet outside of the residence, short of a few remaining paparazzi."

Neither Rocky nor Rihanna has commented on his arrest at this time. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed that "a case has been presented and is under review." Rocky currently has an L.A. court date set for Wednesday, Aug. 17.