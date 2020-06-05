Donald Trump Says Drew Brees Shouldn't Have Apologized for Kneeling Comments

✖

President Donald Trump liked what Drew Brees had to say about not kneeling during the national anthem and believes he had no reason to apologize. The president recently went to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation and said everyone should be standing while the national anthem is played. He also said Brees is a "great quarterback."

"I am a big fan of Drew Brees," Trump wrote. "I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high." Trump continued: "We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!"

This all started when Brees was on Yahoo Finance and was asked about players NFL players protesting this upcoming season in response to the death of George Floyd. Brees replied: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about."

Brees' comments led to a lot of backlash, specifically from his New Orleans Saints teammates. The following day, Brees sent out two apologies and assured he "will do better." In his video apology, Brees said: I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in regards to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I'm sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution. I am your ally."