Drew Brees' Teammate Malcolm Jenkins Tells Him to 'Shut the F— up' After Kneeling Comments

Malcolm Jenkins made it very clear he's not a fan of what Drew Brees had to say about kneeling during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints cornerback posted a video that criticized Brees for the comments he made during an interview with Yahoo! Finance. On Wednesday, Brees said kneeling during the national anthem is "disrespecting the flag" and Jenkins had a very strong reaction to the sentiment.

"For you to talk about the reasons why you respect the flag and the national anthem because your grandfathers both served and fought for this country shows that you are unaware of the history MY grandfather and others like me whose grandparents fought for this country in those same wars, Jenkins said in the video, which was deleted. As when they came back in this country, they didn't get a hero's welcome. They were met with violence." Jenkins went on to say that Brees has not "stepped up to the plate" when it comes to denouncing racism in the country. He also said the black communities need help, and Brees' response didn't sit well with him.

"We're done asking Drew," Jenkins added. "And people who are your sentiments, who express those and push then throughout the world and the airways are the problem. And it's unfortunate because I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you're someone I had a great deal of respect for. But sometimes, you should shut the f— up."

Jenkins posted another video and said he was not backing down from the comments made in the previous one. Brees did talk to Jenkins to clarify his comments before he made videos, but it's clear the two-time Super Bowl champion is angry. Jenkins is one of many athletes and fans who took aim at Brees, which led to him apologizing for his comments.

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday," Brees wrote on Instagram. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused...I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference."