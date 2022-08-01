Donald Trump Blasts Brittney Griner for Getting Arrested in Russia

Donald Trump is taking aim at Brittney Griner as the Joe Biden administration is attempting to bring her home from Russia. The 45th President of the United States appeared on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show and was asked about the WNBA star being detained in Russia. Trump doesn't like that the Biden administration is proposing a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia.

"She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they're very vigilant about drugs. They don't like drugs, and she got caught," Trump said, per TMZ Sports. "And, now we're supposed to get her out, and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We're supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. It certainly doesn't seem like a very good trade, does it? He's absolutely one of the worst in the world and he's gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs."

The U.S. is attempting to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for Russian arms dealing Viktor Bout who is known as the "Merchant of Death." TMZ Sports recently spoke to U.S. Congressman Colin Allred, who said it's up to Russia to get the deal done. "The ball is entirely in the Russian's court. I think we've made a very good offer to them based off what we know what they want," Allred said.

Griner, who won a WNBA Championship with the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested in Russia in February after customs officers found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July and faces a 10-year prison sentence. Along with winning a WNBA title, Griner won two gold medals as a member of the USA Women's Basketball team, with the most recent being last year at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. For her WNBA career, Griner has been selected to the All-Star team eight times, was the WNBA scoring champion twice and won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice.