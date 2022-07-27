Joe Biden Offers Deal for Release of Brittney Griner

Joe Biden and his administration are making a push to get Brittney Griner released from prison in Russia. According to CNN, the Biden administration had offered to exchange convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for the release of the WNBA star and American Paul Whelan. Bout is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. Biden's decision to support the trade reportedly overrides opposition from the Department of Justice.

"We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians," a senior administration official told CNN Wednesday. "We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June." CNN said this is something that has been discussed since earlier this year.

"It takes two to tango. We start all negotiations to bring home Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained with a bad actor on the other side. We start all of these with somebody who has taken a human being American and treated them as a bargaining chip," the official said. "So in some ways, it's not surprising, even if it's disheartening, when those same actors don't necessarily respond directly to our offers, don't engage constructively in negotiations."

Griner was arrested for drug possession in Russia back in February. She recently wrote a letter to Biden asking him to get her released. "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home," Griner wrote, who pleaded guilty in early July but said she unintentionally brought cannabis into Russia. For the deal to be completed, Griner's trial will need to conclude.

Griner, 31, has been in the WNBA since the 2013 season as she was selected by the Phoenix Mercury No. 1 overall. In her career, Griner has been selected to the All-Star team eight times, the All-WNBA team six times, won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice and led the Mercury to a championship in 2014.

"Once designated as wrongfully detained, it moves to the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs where they can discuss prisoner exchange," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in June. "I've talked with that group several times… but we need to get a deal done."