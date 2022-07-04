Brittney Griner Pens Emotional Letter to Joe Biden Amid Detention in Russia

Brittney Griner is asking for help. The WNBA star wrote a letter to President Joe Biden as she is currently jailed in Russia. Griner, who has been in Russia since February, made it clear to Biden that she is ready to go home because "I'm terrified I might be here forever."

In the letter, Griner wrote: "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home." Griner's trial on charges that she attempted to smuggle vape cartridges with hashish oil into Russia began Friday. U.S. officials and legal experts are afraid that the trial will lead to a conviction and lengthy sentence, according to ESPN. Griner has been able to receive and send notes to friends and family, but Griner's representative would not reveal how the letter to Biden got from Griner's jail cell to the White House.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," another part of the letter read. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

Griner's trial will continue through Thursday. The 31-year-old could plead guilty which would give her a better chance to come home since Russian officials require admission of guilt. " ... as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever."

According to Russian state media outlets, there are discussions about trading Griner for Viktor Bout, a Russian man who is severing a 25-year prison sentence for financing terrorism. Griner's family and supporters have been pressuring the White House and the U.S. State Department to negotiate a trade so Griner can come home. Griner is one of the best players in WNBA history. Since being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, Griner has been named to the WNBA All-Star team eight times, won the Defensive Player of the Year Award twice and led the Mercury to a championship in 2014.