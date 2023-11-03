Dolphins Running Back Raheem Mostert Previews Germany Game vs. Chiefs (Exclusive)

One of the biggest games of the 2023 NFL season will be played this season when the Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Part of what makes this game interesting is that it will be played in Frankfurt, Germany as part of the NFL's International Series. PopCulture.com spoke to Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert about playing in Germany for the first time.

"I'm really excited. It's going to test where we're at as a team in the rankings and all that good stuff," Mostert told PopCulture. "I believe, right now, we're the number two seed and they're the number one seed. ...Unfortunately, I don't know how it's going to be with the fans if Chief Nation's going to be out there, Fins fans are going to be out there heavily, but it is going to be a great atmosphere. Now, if it was back in the US and we were at the Chiefs or we played the Chiefs in Hard Rock, it would feel like playoff football, and we get that experience. So we're a young team, and yeah, we're just excited to have the opportunity to play in Germany."

The Chiefs and the Dolphins both have a 6-2 record, but as Mostert mentioned, the Dolphins have the No. 2 seed due to the Chiefs having a better strength of victory percentage. A win would put the Dolphins in the No. 1 spot, meaning they would have a first-round bye in the playoffs if they maintain the top spot at the end of the season.

"Everybody's bought in, especially on the offensive side of the ball," Mostert said when asked about the key to the team's success this year. "Last year, we were bought in, but it's like, hey, now we're in year two, it's going to get even better. And we know the type of players that we have, and just going out there and having fun. That's one thing that we really do admire the most about this team is that everybody's going out there, nobody's uptight, nobody's feeling down, nobody's feeling sorry."

