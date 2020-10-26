Dodgers Are One Win Away From World Series 2020 Title, and Social Media Lights Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to making history. On Sunday night, the Dodgers took down the Tamp Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 of the World Series. They now have a 3-1 lead in the series, and another win gives them their first World Series title since 1988.

The Dodgers were led by pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who beat the Rays for the second time in six days. One of the more notable plays in the game was Kershaw getting Ray's Manuel Margot out as he was trying to be the first player since 1995 to steal home in the World Series. Kershaw pitched five and two-thirds innings to get the Dodgers the big win.

“I don't want to say it's working out the way that I wanted it to, just because being at Dodger Stadium would be awesome, too," Kershaw said after the game. "But to get to have family and friends here, to get to have as packed a house as it can be and make it basically seem like it's all Dodger fans is very special as well." The Dodgers are Rays are off and Monday but will be back in action tomorrow night for Game 6. Here's a look at social media reacting to the Dodgers being one win away from a championship.