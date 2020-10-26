Dodgers Are One Win Away From World Series 2020 Title, and Social Media Lights Up
The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to making history. On Sunday night, the Dodgers took down the Tamp Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 of the World Series. They now have a 3-1 lead in the series, and another win gives them their first World Series title since 1988.
The Dodgers were led by pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who beat the Rays for the second time in six days. One of the more notable plays in the game was Kershaw getting Ray's Manuel Margot out as he was trying to be the first player since 1995 to steal home in the World Series. Kershaw pitched five and two-thirds innings to get the Dodgers the big win.
“I don't want to say it's working out the way that I wanted it to, just because being at Dodger Stadium would be awesome, too," Kershaw said after the game. "But to get to have family and friends here, to get to have as packed a house as it can be and make it basically seem like it's all Dodger fans is very special as well." The Dodgers are Rays are off and Monday but will be back in action tomorrow night for Game 6. Here's a look at social media reacting to the Dodgers being one win away from a championship.
Fans are showing love for Kershaw, who has had his struggles in the playoffs over the last few years. Kershaw is one of the best pitchers in MLB history, winning the NL Cy Young Award three times and winning the NL MVP award in 2014.
There are a number of Dodgers fans in Dallas for the World Series, and they know the team has a golden opportunity to win a title. When the Dodgers won the World Series in 1988, Kershaw was just born and the top movie was Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
As the video shows, Kershaw was excited about the team winning Game 5. He's been with the Dodgers since 2008 and has seen his share of disappointments over the years. MLB fans would love to see Kershaw win a World Series to cement his legacy.
This fan had a little too much fun at Game 5. But it's understandable considering the team came up short in the 2017 and 2018 World Series. The Dodgers are a proud franchise that has won multiple World Series championships. They are hungry for another title.
Another Dodgers player that has stood out during the World Series is Max Muncy who hit a home run in Game 5. Muncy was named an All-Star in 2019 and ended the season with 35 home runs and 98 RBIs.
Tuesday the 32 year drought can come to an end. #Dodgers can win the World Series.
It was a different story for the Dodgers on Saturday night as the team made multiple mistakes at the end of Game 4, which led to the Rays winning in the bottom of the ninth. Because of the leadership on the roster, the Dodgers bounced back and took control of the series.
If the Dodgers were to win the World Series, it's very likely the teams and fans will honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and even other people in January. Earlier this month, the Lakers won the NBA title, so it would be fitting for the Dodgers to bring the World Series championship back to L.A.