Disney to Raise Monthly and Annual Fees for ESPN+

A big change is coming to ESPN+. As mentioned by Variety, Disney will raise the annual and monthly fees for ESPN+. The change will be made on August 13, and the ESPN+ subscription will increase to $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year. Currently, the fees are set at $5.99 a month and $59.99 per year.

Disney will keep the same price for UFC pay-per-views the same as well as getting a bundle for all Disney streaming services, which includes Hulu and Disney+. A group subscription costs $13.99 per month. This move comes after ESPN landed a deal with the NHL where 75 games will be available exclusively to ESPN+. Variety also mentions that Disney likely made this move so more people would get the bundle. In April, Disney revealed that ESPN+ had around 13.8 million subscribers.

ESPN+ launched in 2018 and provides a number of original shows along with live sporting events. One of the most notable shows on ESPN+ is Peyton's Places, which stars Peyton Manning and he travels all across the country to interview NFL stars and legends. Two seasons of the Peyton Places have aired on ESPN+, and in December, the show was renewed for a third season.

"Peyton’s Places is a history project that became a passion project," Manning said in a press release. "There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I'm looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+." The success of Peyton's Places has led to spinoffs. Some of the top sports stars will have their own version of the show, including Abby Wambach (soccer), Ronda Rousey (combat sports), David Ortiz (baseball) and Peyton’s brother Eli Manning (college football)."

When talking about the second season, ESPN executive vice president, content Connor Shell said in a statement: "Peyton’s Places season two continues a fantastic, one-of-a-kind tour through football, with the greatest guide a fan could hope for. "The new season on ESPN+ picks up where the first season left off, bringing fans and families closer to the stories of football – and the league that captures the imagination of tens of millions of fans every week." Some of the other shows on ESPN+ are NFL Primetime, ESPN FC and Detail. ESPN+ also has the 30 for 30 films that launched in 2009.