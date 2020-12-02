'Diaper Don': Dave Bautista Says Donald Trump Wore Diaper During WrestleMania 23

✖

President Donald Trump appeared at WrestleMania 23 in 2007, when he "competed" with Vince McMahon in the Battle of the Billionaires. Trump didn't technically wrestle due to having a champion represent him, but he reportedly wore a special piece of equipment under his suit. Dave Bautista said that the president wore a diaper in the ring.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor posted an animated Gif of Trump at WrestleMania pumping his fist. He then asked about the president wearing a diaper at the high-profile event. Several people responded to Bautista by posting zoomed-in images of Trump's pants. They proclaimed that they could see the bottom edges of the diaper and added arrows to point them out.

"So that's why he looked so awful getting the Stone Cold Stunner. He couldn't double over because the diaper restricted his hip movements," one person commented. The comment referenced the moment from WrestleMania 23 when Austin — who served as the referee — used his signature move on Trump.

Austin stepped down from the corner after crushing two beers and walked toward a clapping Trump. He then kicked the future president and gave him the "Stone Cold Stunner." Austin then grabbed two more beers and went off to celebrate while Trump remained on the mat.

According to Bleeding Cool, wearing a diaper in the ring is fairly commonplace for professional wrestlers. The site used such names as CM Punk, Tommy Dreamer, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Andre the Giant and Psycho Sid among others as examples. Additionally, Bill Goldberg also said that he uses the restroom up to 20 times per day due to the amount of food he eats.

"I am nothing but a machine now," Goldberg explained during an episode of Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness. "I get up in the morning. I eat. I train. I eat. I go to the bathroom about 20 times intermittently throughout the day because I'm shoving 15 to 20,000 calories in my body and it doesn't know what's going on. At 50 years old, it has no idea."

Trump likely wasn't ingesting the same number of calories as Goldberg considering that he was a businessman and not a professional athlete. However, there are still comments and theories on social media about whether he wore a diaper during this match. Bautista was present at WrestleMania 23, and he provided some extra information about the topic.