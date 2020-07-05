Dave Bautista Left in Disbelief After Donald Trump's 'Cases, Cases, Cases!' Coronavirus Testing Post

✖

Actor Dave Bautista was left shocked on Saturday after President Donald Trump's latest claim about the coronavirus pandemic. In the afternoon, Trump began one of his most infamous tweets on the subject yet with "Cases, Cases, Cases!" Bautista responded with a disbelieving emoji, writing: "omg you're just so f—ing stupid."

Trump reiterated his claim that the news media is misrepresenting the rising coronavirus cases in the U.S., and is doing so intentionally to hurt him politically. He wrote: "If we didn't test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases. If you test 40,000,000 people, you are going to have many cases that, without the testing (like other countries), would not show up every night on the Fake Evening News." The president has tried to make this point repeatedly in the last two weeks, but many people — including Bautista — think he continues to miss the mark.

Omg you’re just so fucking stupid. 😧 https://t.co/UcJqCHXhqO — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 4, 2020

Bautista's response to the president got over 8,000 likes on Twitter and hundreds of retweets, as well as replies. Fans weighed in to say that Bautista and Trump should meet in the wrestling ring — a setting they are both familiar with. So far, Trump has not responded directly to the backlash from Bautista.

Trump's claim that there would be "very few cases" if not for testing is incorrect — obviously, those cases would still exist, they would just be unconfirmed. Still, even the point that many believe the president is trying to make — that the rising number of cases in the U.S. is of no concern — does not hold up to scientific scrutiny.

While the president points out that the U.S. is doing more testing than other countries are overall, he ignores the fact that the U.S. is larger than most other developed countries, with a higher population. According to a report by FactCheck.org, the U.S. still does less testing per capita than the countries Trump compares it to.

Additionally, last month Trump said that he had ordered members of his administration to "slow down" testing in the U.S. so that the new case numbers would look more favorable. Whatever is causing the rising coronavirus numbers in the U.S., public health officials are agreed that this is not the solution. Testing as many people as possible as often as possible is essential to mitigating the spread of the virus — especially as many states try to reopen public spaces and businesses.

The U.S. now has about a quarter of the COVID-19 cases in the world, and new cases are still on the rise. The prevailing advice for staying safe and slowing the spread is still to stay at home as much as possible and wear a face mask during essential trips and errands. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization's website.