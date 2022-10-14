Deshaun Watson Facing New Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson has been hit with another lawsuit. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Browns quarterback who is currently suspended is facing another civil lawsuit from a woman alleging him of sexual misconduct. The lawsuit states that Watson pressured the woman into oral sex during a massage session in 2020. As of this writing, Watson has been hit with 26 lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Harris County, Texas on Thursday, states that Watson solicited the woman through Instagram via direct message for a message at the hotel in Texas in December 2020. At the time, Watson was playing for the Houston Texans, and during the session, he "continually pressured [the plaintiff] into massaging his private area" before he "removed his towel" and "offered to let her 'get on top.'" According to the lawsuit, the woman "refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex." Watson allegedly paid "$300 for her services" despite her normal charge of $115 for an hour massage.

"My client's experience with Deshaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar," Anissah Nguyen, the woman's lawyer, told ESPN. "Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with the shame and trauma from all that he has stolen from her and the daily pain that has become her reality."

Watson has settled 23 of the 26 lawsuits against him. One remains outstanding while another lawsuit was dropped after the judge ruled the plaintiffs needed to amend their position to disclose their names. In July, the Texans reached settlements with 30 women who claimed were ready to make claims against the team for "enabling" Watson's behavior, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March after spending his first five seasons with the Texans. Before the 2022 season began, Watson was hit with an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He was also fined $5 million and is required to undergo a mandatory treatment program. Watson was cleared to return to the Browns' practice facility this week and can return to practice on Nov. 14. The 27-year-old can make his Browns debut when the team faces the Texans on Dec. 4.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.