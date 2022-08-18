Deshaun Watson Receives Long Suspension and Massive Fine From NFL After Settlement

The Cleveland Browns now know how many games Deshaun Watson will miss this year. The NFL announced Watson will be suspended for 11 games during the 2022 season. He has also been hit with a fine of $5 million after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. This comes after Watson was originally handed a six-game suspension by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. The Browns quarterback will also undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion."

When the suspension was announced, Watson released a statement. "I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Watson spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans but didn't play the entire 2021 season due to the allegations against him. He was traded to the Browns in March and signed a five-year, $230 fully guaranteed contract. With Watson sitting out the first 11 games this year, he will be eligible to return to the team on Nov. 28 when the team travels to Houston to face the Texans.

"As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior."