Deshaun Watson Facing 3 Civil Lawsuits Amid Trade Speculation From Texans

A massage therapist is suing Deshaun Watson for allegedly forcing her to have oral sex with him in December, according to ESPN. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on Wednesday night and appeared on the Harris County district clerk's website Thursday morning. This is the third civil case filed against the Houston Texans quarterback. The previous two lawsuits are related to two separate incidents during which he's accused of committing "civil assault" by touching a massage therapist with his private parts.

"Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women," the lawsuit states. Buzbee went to Instagram on Wednesday and said there are six cases against Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler responded to the allegations when the first lawsuit was filed on Tuesday night.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson wrote on Twitter. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing the suit, he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The third lawsuit alleges Watson sent a direct message to the massage therapist over Instagram and then scheduled a message for Dec. 28, 2020, in Houston. The message therapist alleges she returned to find Watson laying on the massage table on his stomach with only a small tower covering his buttocks. She then said Watson turnover midway through the massage and "got more aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his [private] area." The lawsuit goes on to say that Watson told her that he could "help, or hurt, her career" and that he forced her to perform oral sex on him, which she "did not consent." This comes as Watson is looking to be traded from the Texans as he became frustrated with the general manager's hiring process. When the Texans and the NFL learned about the lawsuits, they released a statement.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," the Texans' statement said. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."