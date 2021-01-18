Texans' Deshaun Watson Reportedly Available Via Trade, and Fans Go Off
Following the end of the 2020 season, the Houston Texans announced the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio, catching quarterback Deshaun Watson by surprise. Shortly after, reports surfaced that he was very unhappy with the organization and wanted out of Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke to multiple sources that believe Watson has played his last snap with the NFL team. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on Good Morning Football and said that the former first-round pick hasn't pushed for a trade but said that multiple teams have reached out to the Texans to see if he is available. Of course, there was also an article by Sports Illustrated talking about the dysfunction within the organization, centering on controversial executive Jack Easterby.
With multiple outlets reporting that Watson may not be a member of the Texans at the start of the 2021 season, football fans reacted with a wide array of comments. Some expressed sadness and sad that they would rather see Watson sit out for a full season while the team goes 0-16 instead of seeing him play for another franchise. Fans of other teams, however, took a different approach. They proclaimed that Watson would immediately make multiple franchises immediate championship contenders. Those asking about Watson's availability included fans of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.
A look at Kyle Shanahan before and after a Watson trade. #OnlyShans
Credit: @UK_Pigskin pic.twitter.com/NH4Zptpty0— Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) January 15, 2021
prevnext
The #Jets have a plethora of draft picks over the next two years. They should absolutely aggressively try to get Deshaun Watson. Trade anything you have to. Would change the trajectory of the franchise instantly.— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 17, 2021
The 5 highest graded QBs by PFF Grade this year
Aaron Rodgers
Tom Brady
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Four of them are playing in the conference championship games if healthy.
One is potentially available for trade.— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 18, 2021
prevnext
Me seeing all these Watson trade proposals knowing we could’ve picked him at 3 and on our way to our 2nd SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/SFul4ieNpD— illwill (@79illwill) January 17, 2021
The Texans re-acquiring their own No. 3 pick in a trade for Deshaun Watson would probably be the biggest self-own in American sports history— Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 17, 2021
prevnext
I’m not saying I want the Falcons to trade Matt away as part of a package for Watson but Watson is the one qb I’d be okay with this happening for— Caleb Rutherford (@DJBrohawk) January 16, 2021
In 2017, after a 5-11 season with Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB, the Jets passed on Mahomes and Watson to select a safety 6th overall. The team then entered the season with 38-year-old Josh McCown (to groom Christian Hackenberg) and finished 5-11 again. Please trade for Deshaun, thanks. https://t.co/sIlNfl3cFw— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) January 17, 2021
prevnext
Watching Mahomes makes me so ready for this years Draft. If we don’t get Watson we gotta get a guy with some mobility.— NINER NATE(Trade Up for a QB) (@ninernate49) January 17, 2021
Unrealistic: Steelers trade for Deshaun Watson
Realistic: Steelers sign Jameis Winston on a 1-year deal— Themi (@GridironGreek) January 12, 2021
prevnext
Alright guys. We might not like this, but hear it out. We have a really good chance at going for Deshaun Watson. Our new GM comes from Seattle. The Seahawks haven’t had great success in the first round for awhile now. He could look to stock pile later picks and trade our firsts— SznPanthers (@SznPanthers) January 18, 2021
This really would be unstoppable.#49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/zVJB5XFDu1— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 16, 2021
prevnext
*pours gasoline*— joe manchin news follower (@zjwhitman) January 17, 2021
Trade Russell Wilson
*lights match*
For Deshaun Watson
Dolphins fans: Tua is our QB!
Also Dolphins fans: Trade for Deshaun Watson to replace Tua!— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 17, 2021
The Chicago Bears trade the McCaskey’s for Deshaun Watson.— Mark (@markaduck) January 16, 2021
prev
I really want Watson in NOLA and I’ll trade an important player to get him idc— nat bat🦇🤍 (12-4)⚜️ (@natchez_stanton) January 18, 2021