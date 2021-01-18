Texans' Deshaun Watson Reportedly Available Via Trade, and Fans Go Off

Following the end of the 2020 season, the Houston Texans announced the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio, catching quarterback Deshaun Watson by surprise. Shortly after, reports surfaced that he was very unhappy with the organization and wanted out of Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke to multiple sources that believe Watson has played his last snap with the NFL team. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on Good Morning Football and said that the former first-round pick hasn't pushed for a trade but said that multiple teams have reached out to the Texans to see if he is available. Of course, there was also an article by Sports Illustrated talking about the dysfunction within the organization, centering on controversial executive Jack Easterby.

With multiple outlets reporting that Watson may not be a member of the Texans at the start of the 2021 season, football fans reacted with a wide array of comments. Some expressed sadness and sad that they would rather see Watson sit out for a full season while the team goes 0-16 instead of seeing him play for another franchise. Fans of other teams, however, took a different approach. They proclaimed that Watson would immediately make multiple franchises immediate championship contenders. Those asking about Watson's availability included fans of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.