Derek Jeter Multi-Part Documentary in the Works

✖

A new Derek Jeter documentary is coming. This week, ESPN Films announced a multi-part documentary series that will tell the story of the New York Yankees legend. During the 1990s and into the 2000s, Jeter became the leader of one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

"Jeter’s commitment to winning came with a rare combination of competitiveness and cool, traits he has taken with him into retirement as he tackles new tests as a team owner and executive with the Miami Marlins and as a father," ESPN said in a press release. "As he prepares to enter Cooperstown this July, he is pulling back the curtain to reveal what it was really like to be The Captain."

ESPN also said the documentary will "use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more." It will be directed by Emmy-Award winner Randy Wilkins who reacted to the news on Twitter.

"I've held onto this news since last September," Wilkins wrote. I'm incredibly honored & proud to announce I will be directing 'The Captain'. It's a six episode docuseries on Derek Jeter. Spike Lee is Executive Producer and the Producers of The Last Dance are on board. This is a dream come true."

Jeter was a member of the Yankees from 1995-2014. The legendary shortstop was able to help the Yankees win five World Series and was named World Series MVP in 2000. He was selected to play in the All-Star game 14 times, won the Gold Glove Award five times and was a five-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award. In his career, Jeter collected 3,465 hits, 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs with a .310 batting average. He will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July.

“Everyone told me it was a foregone conclusion. I didn't buy it,” Jeter said back in January 2020. “It was not a relaxing day; there was a lot of anxiety. And once you get the phone call, I don't even know if I said anything for a while, because it is the ultimate honor. It's a very humbling experience, to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It's truly a dream come true.”