Derek Jeter's Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Delayed Until 2021

Derek Jeter will have to wait a little longer to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced that its Board of Directors have voted to cancel the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be inducted with the 2021 class in July next year.

"Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets," Jane Forbes Clark said who is the Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown."

Clark continued: "In heeding the advice of government officials as well as federal, state, and local medical and scientific experts, we chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision. The Board of Directors has decided that the Class of 2020 will be inducted and the 2020 Award Winners will be honored as part of next summer's Hall of Fame Weekend, taking place July 23-26, 2021."

Along with Jeter, the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class includes Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker. They will be inducted on July 25, 2021, along with the new members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. "Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount," Jeter said. "I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff, and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021."

Jeter, 45, spent his entire career with the New York Yankees (1995-2014). He helped the team win five World Series titles during that time and was named World Series MVP in 2000. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star and a five-time winner of the Gold Glove Award. In his career, Jeter batted .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, and 1,311 RBIs.