Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Enters NWSL Draft

Another athlete with the surname of Rodman is about to show off their skills. Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity is entering the National Women's Soccer League Draft. She will argue to become the first overall pick after shining for the Washington State Cougars as a freshman.

The 18-year-old has been a standout for U.S. youth national teams for years, making plays with her speed on the pitch. According to ESPN, she scored eight goals and six assists for the team that won the 2020 CONCACAF under-20 women's championship last March. Now she will become a key player in the NWSL while likely becoming the top pick in the draft, which Racing Louisville FC currently holds. The Washington Spirit hold the second overall pick.

ESPN also reports that Trinity will have some competition from other potential first overall picks. University of North Carolina midfielder/forward Brianna Pinto, Stanford defender/midfielder Kiki Pickett and UNC defender Emily Fox highlight the list. Stanford forward Catarina Macario was also among this group, but she signed a 2.5-year contract with European champion Olympique Lyonnais.

Rated as the No. 1 forward in the 2020 high school class, Trinity originally planned on attending UCLA. However, she made a late switch and opted to play for Washington State. One of the reasons behind this decision is that her brother, DJ Rodman, plays for the Washington State Cougars men's basketball team.

The former Chicago Bulls star in Rodman has continued to show his support for his daughter and her athletic pursuits on the pitch. For example, he previously posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram, showing her in the midst of a soccer match. He was celebrating a 6-0 victory over the Dominican Republic, which had secured a spot in the U-20 Women's World Cup.

While Rodman expressed his excitement about the Trinity and the United States Women's National Team securing a spot in the U-20 Women's World Cup, he did not ultimately watch her compete against Mexico. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the competition and initially forced the postponement until 2021. Though FIFA canceled the 2020 iteration after Panama backed out of co-hosting duties, leaving Costa Rica as the solo host.

The NWSL Draft will take place on Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. ET and streaming live exclusively on Twitch. Trinity is not a lock to be the first overall pick. She will still likely hear her name called during the first round.