NBA Announces the 75 Greatest Players of All Time

The NBA has kicked off its 75th-anniversary celebration by naming the 75 greatest players in the league’s history. The entire team was announced on Thursday and includes a total of 158 NBA championships and 730 NBA All-Star selections, a combined 110 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Awards. The team was selected by a panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends, sportswriters and broadcasters. The panel didn’t rank their elections.
One player who didn’t make the last is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who expressed his anger over being snubbed. “I definitely think both guys are top 75, just based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that really matters more than statistics and anything related to numbers,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday when talking about Thompson and Draymond Green not being on the list. “What matters is if you’re winning championships, and that’s what counts. I would have hoped and thought that both guys would be on there.” Here’s a look at the entire list going in alphabetical order.
A to C
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Ray Allen
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Carmelo Anthony
Nate Archibald
Paul Arizin
Charles Barkley
Rick Barry
Elgin Baylor
Dave Bing
Larry Bird
Kobe Bryant
Wilt Chamberlain
Bob Cousy
Dave Cowens
Billy Cunningham
Stephen Curry
D to F
Anthony Davis
Dave DeBusschere
Clyde Drexler
Tim Duncan
Kevin Durant
Julius Erving
Patrick Ewing
Walt Frazier
G to J
Kevin Garnett
George Gervin
Hal Greer
James Harden
John Havlicek
Elvin Hayes
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Sam Jones
Michael Jordan
K to L
Jason Kidd
Allen Iverson
Kawhi Leonard
Damian Lillard
Jerry Lucas
M to O
Karl Malone
Moses Malone
Pete Maravich
Bob McAdoo
Kevin McHale
George Mikan
Reggie Miller
Earl Monroe
Steve Nash
Dirk Nowitzki
Shaquille O’Neal
Hakeem Olajuwon
P to S
Robert Parish
Chris Paul
Gary Payton
Bob Pettit
Paul Pierce
Scottie Pippen
Willis Reed
Oscar Robertson
David Robinson
Dennis Rodman
Bill Russell
Dolph Schayes
Bill Sharman
John Stockton
T to W
Isiah Thomas
Nate Thurmond
Wes Unseld
Dwyane Wade
Bill Walton
Jerry West
Russell Westbrook
Lenny Wilkens
Dominique Wilkins
James Worthy