NBA Announces the 75 Greatest Players of All Time

The NBA has kicked off its 75th-anniversary celebration by naming the 75 greatest players in the league’s history. The entire team was announced on Thursday and includes a total of 158 NBA championships and 730 NBA All-Star selections, a combined 110 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Awards. The team was selected by a panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends, sportswriters and broadcasters. The panel didn’t rank their elections.

One player who didn’t make the last is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who expressed his anger over being snubbed. “I definitely think both guys are top 75, just based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that really matters more than statistics and anything related to numbers,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday when talking about Thompson and Draymond Green not being on the list. “What matters is if you’re winning championships, and that’s what counts. I would have hoped and thought that both guys would be on there.” Here’s a look at the entire list going in alphabetical order.

A to C

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ray Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Carmelo Anthony

Nate Archibald

Paul Arizin

Charles Barkley

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Dave Bing

Larry Bird

Kobe Bryant

Wilt Chamberlain

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Billy Cunningham

Stephen Curry

D to F

Anthony Davis

Dave DeBusschere

Clyde Drexler

Tim Duncan

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

G to J

Kevin Garnett

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

John Havlicek

Elvin Hayes

LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

K to L

Jason Kidd

Allen Iverson

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Jerry Lucas

M to O

Karl Malone

Moses Malone

Pete Maravich

Bob McAdoo

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Reggie Miller

Earl Monroe

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Shaquille O’Neal

Hakeem Olajuwon

P to S

Robert Parish

Chris Paul

Gary Payton

Bob Pettit

Paul Pierce

Scottie Pippen

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Dennis Rodman

Bill Russell

Dolph Schayes

Bill Sharman

John Stockton

T to W

Isiah Thomas

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Dwyane Wade

Bill Walton

Jerry West

Russell Westbrook

Lenny Wilkens

Dominique Wilkins

James Worthy