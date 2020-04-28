Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra: What to Know About Their Relationship

✖

Dennis Rodman was one of the focal points in the latest two episodes of the docuseries The Last Dance. During his time with the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s, he was dating model and actress Carmen Electra. The two got married in November 1998, but the romance fizzled out quickly as they divorced in March 1999. Rodman was known for dating famous women, including Madonna and Toni Braxton. But the relationship with Electra was something that had fans talking then, and to an extent, fans are talking about it now.

The couple first met at a nightclub in Los Angeles, and Rodman was the one to make the first move. However, it took a while for Electra to return his calls. Once they connected, the relationship grew and the two couldn't get enough of each other. Electra recently shared a very wild story about her and Rodman together at the Bulls practice facility.

Michael Jordan dragged Dennis Rodman out of a Vegas hotel with Carmen Electra. This man could do it all. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/7qgC3QnVfR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 27, 2020

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," Electra told the paper. "He blindfolds me, and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. "To be honest, I don't think he's ever worked out so hard in his life."

The couple got married in Las Vegas, but there were issues from the beginning. In an article by the Chicago Sun-Times in 1998, Rodman was looking to end the marriage 10 days after the ceremony. Rodman filed a petition of annulment, "citing an unsound mind and fraud." Rodman's agent at the time, Dwight Manley, had concerns about the marriage when he was first informed of the ceremony.

dennis rodman & carmen electra. the 90's were a TIME. pic.twitter.com/b9Mxf279gS — zeezee (@stutterjawnpod) April 27, 2020

"I don't think you can legally enter into (a marital) agreement if you’re drunk," Manley said. "It's my understanding that legal agreements are invalid if one or more of the parties are not within their own control. And I am told that Dennis was so drunk during the ceremony that he could hardly stand or talk."

Despite the annulment, the couple stayed together for another four months before calling it quits. In an interview with Glamour in 2004, Electra revealed she married Rodman in response to the emotional pain of losing her mother and sister. "I was just going through the motions. I was completely numb. At the time, I was dating Dennis Rodman. He was such a fun person to be around, and we went out every night. I remember thinking, this is my out. I'm just going to have fun, and I'm not going to worry about anything. Right after my mom and sister died, I flew to Las Vegas and Dennis and I got married. I guess I was trying to cling to whatever I had. I'd lost my mom and my sister; I didn't want to lose anyone else."

"We were married for about five months.," Electra continued. "When I started going through some really hard times with Dennis, I became addicted to feeling that pain instead of dealing with my feelings about my mom and sister. But at some point, I realized I had to stop blaming him. So I got out of my marriage and started reading a lot of self-help books and watching Oprah [Winfrey]. And one day Oprah said, 'In order to heal, you have to feel.' At that moment I realized I wasn't letting myself feel what I needed to."