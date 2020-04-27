Carmen Electra Reveals She and Dennis Rodman Had Sex on Bulls Practice Court

✖

Carmen Electra has been the talk of the sports world recently due to her appearance on the ESPN Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance. She was interviewed because of her relationship with Dennis Rodman, who was a member of the Bulls from 1995-1998. And while her story of hiding from Jordan caught the attention of many viewers, she shared another wild story in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," Electra told the paper. "He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. "To be honest, I don't think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life."

Electra, 48, revealed she first met Rodman at a nightclub in Los Angeles. Rodman started calling her, but she didn't return the calls at first. Once they connected, the relationship took off. In fact, she revealed she would be upset anytime she had to leave Chicago due to her projects she was working on at the time.

"I was in my 20s. I was down for drinking and going to the clubs," Electra added whom Rodman tried to get on the team plane; the request was denied. "I ended up becoming one of the boys. He wanted me to go to all the games and everywhere with him. Every time I would leave Chicago, I would be on the plane and I’d start crying because I missed him."

The story Electra mentioned in The Last Dance has to their trip to Las Vegas. Rodman was on a "48-hour vacation" from the Bulls during the middle of the season. He and Electra stayed in Vegas longer than two days, which led to Jordan going to get him. "There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," she said. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just like hiding behind the couch with covers on me." Rodman and Electra got married in November 1998 before getting divorced in March 1999.