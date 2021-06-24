Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Surprises Tim Tebow by Wearing His High School Football Jersey

✖

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters surprised her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, in a very interesting way. Tebow, 33, posted an Instagram video of Nel-Peters wearing his high school football jersey. However, the jersey Nel-Peters was wearing was not the real thing.

"What in the world?" Tebow said while laughing, as Nel-Peters modeled for him. "Why did you go back and buy that? … It's just a replica!" Nel-Peters said she didn't want to leave it behind. Tebow played high school football at Nease High School in Ponte Verde, Florida, and as mentioned by PEOPLE, Tebow was homeschooled.

With Nel-Peters, 25, wearing Tebow's high school jersey, she will also wear his Jaguars jersey if he makes the team. Last month, Tebow signed a contract with the Jaguars and will play the tight end position instead of quarterback, which was what he played in high school, college and his first stint in the NFL. He will be playing for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer who was his coach at the University of Florida.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Many fans think Tebow should have made the move to tight end when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010. "Tim and I've talked about when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic," Meyer said when asked about Tebow's tryouts and returning to the NFL. "I was so busy I didn't give him the time. 'What do you think? What do you think?' and I didn't know; I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that's a long shot; this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach; I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL Draft. We're going to revisit here in the near future."