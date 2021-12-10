NFL Fans React After Former Broncos Receiver Demaryius Thomas Is Found Dead at 33

Demaryius Thomas, a former NFL wide receiver who spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, died at the age of 33 on Thursday night in Roswell, Georgia, according to police. The cause of death has not been announced, but police said that Thomas was found dead in his home and may have died from a medical issue.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ cousin, said early Friday, per ESPN. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.” When the Broncos heard the news, they released a statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.” Thomas was drafted in the first round by the Broncos in 2010 from Georgia Tech. The star wide receiver was selected to the Pro Bowl four times named to the All-Pro Second Team twice and helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015. Thomas also played for the Houston Texans in 2018 as well as the New England Patriots and New York Jets in 2019. Here’s a look at NFL fans reacting to Thomas’ death.

Memorable Play

Demaryius Thomas made the new Mile High roar louder than anyone ever did.



He took hit after hit and played through pain. He never quit. Even when he was struggling, he found ways to help his team.pic.twitter.com/FjplwQdk0n — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

This fan said: “These moments. You wonder when they decide to measure the ‘record-breaking’ crowd noises, because I feel like this would be top 5 all-time. When I say that place was nuts, I say that place was NUTS. I was damn near trampled on in the south stands as an 8 year-old.”

Legend

“Man, when I’m in the grave, my name is still gonna be up there” – Demaryius Thomas on eventually going into the Ring of Fame.



Yes, DT. Yes it will be. — Zach Bye (@byesline) December 10, 2021

One fan wrote: “Sunday is going to feel like church. This is bigger than sports. Bigger than a game. It’s family. It’s our Broncos family. I’m crushed.”

Love from Georgia

Rest in peace to a West Laurens High School legend and Georgia native, Demaryius Thomas. 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/XVy303fH3u — GSN (@GASportsNow) December 10, 2021

Patrik Walker from CBS Sports wrote: “RIP Demaryius Thomas.Another one gone way too soon. From one GA boy to another, thank you for all you gave us. Rest well, king.”

Russell Wilson

One person replied: “Days are too long and life is too short. What a reminder to just how fragile and fleeting life truly is, and how we’re not guaranteed anything. RIP.”

Sweet and Kind

I met Demaryius Thomas when he was at Georgia Tech – painfully shy and incredibly sweet. He grew so much as a person but never lost that sweetness & kindness.I asked him if he was happy and this was the picture he sent me. This smile truly epitomizes his light. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/nvIj0btlVU — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) December 10, 2021

One fan said: “So effected by this young mans passing. I can feel actual weightof the pain. Resulting from his passing. It’s so heartbreaking. God rest his soul. Praying for everyone’s comfort and healing.”

Special Off the Field

Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was even more special.



These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest. pic.twitter.com/E1UIXigpIJ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

Another fan replied: “Man im in tears seeing this and reading DT was different clearly its a sad day for sure… R.I.P the world won’t be as bright moving forward.”

Another Look

Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.



Roswell, Ga., police said Thursday night Thomas was found dead in his home and preliminary reports were Thomas’ death may have resulted from a medical issue. pic.twitter.com/679Gt4gbDV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2021

One fan wrote: “Damn. I didn’t realize he was only 33 years old. Feels like it’s been a decade since he played. Had an amazing 4-5 year run.”