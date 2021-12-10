Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos Receiver, Dead at 33

Sad news for NFL fans. According to multiple reports, Demaryius Thomas, formerly of the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Miles Garrett, a producer with FOX 5 in Atlanta, confirmed the news in a Twitter statement. “I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton,” he wrote in part. “He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33.”

Thomas played with Georgia Tech before being drafted in 2010 in the first round. He turned out to be the first wide receiver to be selected that year. Thomas had an impressive career. As a Bronco, he made five consecutive Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. Thomas also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

https://twitter.com/MilesGarrettTV/status/1469157148668092423?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sports reporter Vic Lomarbdi also reported on Thomas’ passing. “Just got confirmation as well. Demaryius Thomas has passed. One of the kindest humans I’ve ever met. EVER,” he tweeted.

Despite Thomas’ NFL stardom, like many athletes, he had a troubled childhood. He was raised in Georgia. During his youth, police raided his childhood home and his mother and grandmother were arrested for crack distribution. Thomas’ mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while his grandmother was sentenced to life. As a result of their prison sentences, Thomas was raised with his aunt and uncle.

Under Barack Obama’s presidency, both his mother and grandmother’s sentences were commuted. Thomas’ mother saw him play football for the first time in 2016.

Fans are mourning the loss of Thomas’ young life. “I’m heartbroken. Demaryius Thomas is my favorite Denver Broncos WR of all-time. You played with heart, passion, strength and a warrior. Cared about every person you encountered. The perfect teammate. Love you DT. RIP,” one user wrote. “I don’t know what to say right now. Absolutely heartbreaking news about Demaryius Thomas passing away. Dude was an absolute legend,” another tweeted.