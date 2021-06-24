Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

✖

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.

"OK, so, Aaron was trippin'. My guy there in Seattle, Russell (Wilson), was trippin'," Sanders said last week on NFL Total Access, per 247Sports. "OK, my guy in Houston (Deshaun Watson) definitely was trippin'. OK, so, what is it with these quarterbacks? It seems like when you give them 35 million and over, they start trippin'. You've got everything you want and you still aren't satisfied. I understand that we could all say, 'Well, they don't give him what he wants down in Green Bay.' Well, you've been 13-3 for the last two seasons. You've got to be getting something right. They're doing something profound.

"I hope it works out because he's great for the game. I love who he is on the field. I love what he brings to the table. I think he'll still go down in history as one of the best to ever play. But I think when Tom Brady — not I think, I know — when Tom Brady won the last championship, all quarterbacks went into a frenzy. They just start trippin'. I mean, it's unbelievable. And you can fault Tom for that. Tom is so dominant that every other quarterback gets insecure about what they have in house. And Tom Brady has never tripped."

Rodgers did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month, and it's unclear if he will be at training camp at the end of July. The interesting thing about Sanders' comments is Rodgers and the Packers lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. And as talented as the Buccaneers were in 2020, the Packers were not far behind.

Rodgers is reportedly disgruntled with the front office based on some of the moves the team made over the last few years. But as Sanders mentioned, the Packers have won 26 regular-season games in a two-year span and have reached the NFC Championship game twice. If Rodgers does return to the Packers this fall, they will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.