Dave Bautista Reveals Real Reason He Isn't Going Into the WWE Hall of Fame This Year

✖

Dave Bautista has made it official. The former WWE Superstar, who went by Batista, announced on Tuesday that he isn't being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April. However, the plan is to induct the Guardians of the Galaxy star in the near future.

"To the [WWE Universe], Unfortunately, due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the [WWE Hall of Fame] this year, Bautista wrote on Twitter. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible." There were plenty of fans who showed their support for Bautista's decision.

"Thank you Dave," one fan wrote. "I'm glad you will be in the HOF and waiting till you are able to thank us fans in your way is awesome. As a fan since the beginning of your WWE debut (on day 1 of being Deacon Batista), I THANK YOU for all the awesome matches and everything. Other fans noted that waiting to be inducted will make things much better for him and the other inductees.

"If you wouldn't be able to physically be in attendance its best to put it off to another year where you can attend," another fan wrote. "It makes it that much better for you, the other inductees in that year and the fans too." WWE is planning to induct the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, and fans will be able to watch the ceremony on Peacock. Bautista was part of the Class of 2020, which currently includes John "Bradshaw" Layfield, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, The New World Order and The Bella Twins. The Class of 2021 currently includes Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane and The Great Khali.

"I will always be connected with them, I’ll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them," Bautista said to PEOPLE in 2019 when talking about his WWE Hall of Fame induction. "So it doesn’t really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I’m right in the mix. … All I can say is it feels good, it’s just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it.”