Darren 'Droz' Drozdov, WWE and NFL Alum, Dead at 54

Darren "Droz" Drozdov, a former WWE Superstar and NFL player, died on Friday, WWE announced. He was 54 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Drozdov's family confirmed the news in a statement.

"We are sad to share our beloved Darren passed away this morning of natural causes," Drozdov's family said. "There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. Darren, affectionately known as "Droz," was involved in a tragic ring accident while wrestling for the WWE in 1999 that rendered him a quadriplegic.

"Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years. His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: 'There is always another day. Just because I'm paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn't mean my life is over. I've learned to live again, and my life is far from over.'"

Drozdov signed with WWE in 1998 after spending a few years in the NFL. He initially used the ring name Puke, a nickname used during his football career, before going by Droz. During his time in WWE, Drozdov was paired with The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal) and Price Albert. His professional wrestling career was cut short when he suffered a neck injury during a taping of WWE SmackDown on Oct. 5, 1999. He was competing against D'Low Brown who slipped during a spot when he attempted a powerbomb against Drozdov. It led to Drozdov landing on his head and fracturing two vertebrae in his neck. The match never aired on television as it was pre-taped.

In 2014, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke to Drozdov about the incident. "I have no hard feelings toward D'Lo because s— happens and everyone who gets involved in athletics, including WWE, knows the risks that exist," Drozdov said, per Wrestling Inc. "It was an accident."

During his NFL career, Drozdov was a member of the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos. Per Pro Football Reference, Drozdov played in six games for the Broncos during the 1993 season as a defensive lineman.