Danica Patrick Takes Her Pup to the ER After Concerning Symptom

Danica Patrick had a health concern with her dog over the weekend. The former NASCAR driver posted on her Instagram story that she took her puppy to the emergency room due to a possible issue with her "rear." Patrick wasn't sure what the exact problem was and has not posted anything on her Instagram account since Friday.

"Baby had a little ER visit tonight, so I will baby her extra," Patrick wrote. "Not sure what it is yet, but she wouldn't put pressure on her left rear. Patrick posted a laughing emoji at the end of her Instagram story, so it looks like her dog is going to be okay. As for what's going on with Patrick in terms of her life and career, she continues to keep busy with different projects including her wine company and her podcast Pretty Intense. Earlier this year, Patrick was in the news for her breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In September, Patrick sent a message to her future boyfriend.

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said on now-defunct Quibi's The Rachel Hollis Show. "Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship. "And I said this at the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, 'Look. You either grow together. One grows and one doesn't. Or you grow apart.' I have never experienced growth without pain. Do you agree?"

Patrick made a lot of history during her time racing. In 2008, Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, the only win by a woman in an IndyCar Series race. She also became the first woman to win a Cup Series pole position by earning the top spot in the Daytona 500 in 2013. She finished the race in eighth place. Patrick competed in 191 NASCAR Cup Series races and recorded seven top 10 finishes. She also competed in 61 Xfinity Series races and notched finished in the top 10 seven times. She retired from racing in 2018 and moved on to building her brand. In August, Patrick provided commentary at this year's Indy 500.