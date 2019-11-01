Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Are a Pop Culture Delight With Their Couples Halloween Costume

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers‘ couple costume this Halloween is goals! The retired NASCAR driver and her NFL quarterback other half rocked ensembles inspired by the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite to a Halloween party Wednesday night. The couple went as Deb and Uncle Rico from the beloved film, respectively. Patrick took to Instagram to show several photos from the event, showing them having the best of times during the Halloween eve party.

“‘That’s going to be a good one.’” [camera emoji], Patrick started in the lengthy caption, with lines from the iconic film. “‘How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?… Yeah… Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions. No doubt. No doubt in my mind.'[football emoji].’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t dress up enough for Halloween in the past, it’s fun!” She continued. “ps-fanny packs for life. Props to @abulaga75 and Brian for being Aaron and I! Nailed it! And to the one night stand and Judge/Altuve for being the costume winners! Oh! …..and the creepy guy who ate paper, sticks, and whatever else he could find to shock us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

Fans took to the comments section, with many struggling to place their reference to the classic film.

“Someone help me.. what are they dressed up as?” One fan wrote.

“Alright y’all killed it. That’s awesome,” another fan commented.

“Uncle Rico hahahahaha,” another user simply wrote, getting their references.

“Napoleon give me your tots!!!” another user commented.

The Halloween festivities come a few days after Patrick made headlines for praising her Green Bay Packers player boyfriend for a good game Sunday night.

“The [Packers] are killin it!!!!!!!! Another simply amazing performance by [Aaron Rodgers]! Getting it done week in week out……let’s goooooooo pack go! Loud living room at [ebunt187] house,” Patrick wrote on Instagram.

Patrick has been praising Rodgers’ skills all season, sharing her thoughts on the team’s season on her social media.

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs,” Patrick wrote on Instagram last week.