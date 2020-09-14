Dana White Weighs in on Conor McGregor's Latest Allegations

✖

Retired UFC fighter Conor McGregor was arrested on Saturday due to allegations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. French authorities questioned and later released McGregor. UFC President Dana White read the reports about McGregor's arrest and told reporters that the repeated incidents outside of the octagon are the result of a "crazy" lifestyle.

White faced questions about McGregor on Saturday following UFC Vegas 10. He said that he doesn't have any inside information about the situation and that he's not defending McGregor. White also explained that he hasn't spoken to the former UFC fighter but said that he would provide advice if asked. White also said that McGregor's level of fame doesn't help him live a normal life.

"That kind of life, crazy s— happens when you're in that type of lifestyle," White said. "You try to go out and act normal and be normal, and it's hard to do sometimes. I'm not defending Conor in any way, shape, or form. I don't know enough about the situation to talk about it all. But I do know I've gone out with him before, and it's bats— nuts."

As an example, White spoke about a firsthand experience with McGregor's level of fame. He and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta went out for a "night on the town" with the Irishman, which provided a new perspective. White had previously expressed shock about the amount of security that accompanied McGregor everywhere he went. Once he hit the town, the UFC President changed his opinion.

"When Conor blew up, he showed up one time at the venue with so much security, I thought, 'This is f—ing ridiculous,'" White explained. "Nobody needs this much security. This kid's going to blow all his money on security. Then me and Lorenzo met up with him one night, and holy s—.

"You just don't understand how big this kid is until you go out with him. He was literally getting mobbed. People were going crazy, screaming, jumping up from blackjack tables, leaving their money there and running after Conor. I've never seen anything like that. ... Imagine what it's like with him in Europe?"

McGregor has faced several legal issues in recent years. This string of incidents includes allegations of sexual assault in Ireland, charges of strong-armed robbery for swatting a cellphone out of a fan's hand and an assault conviction for punching an elderly man in a pub. White doesn't know if the latest allegations against McGregor are legitimate or not, but he knows that the Irishman lives a very different life than everyday people.