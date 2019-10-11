Watch Conor McGregor Appear in Court for Assault Case

Conor McGregor appeared in a district court in Dublin, Ireland on Friday for his punch he threw at a man at a local bar back in April. MMA Mania was able to obtain video footage of McGregor arriving in court as well as him leaving, with not much to say. The judge overseeing the case ruled that the UFC star has three weeks to decide to take the guilty plea. He will return to court on Nov. 1 and if convicted, could be fined or sent to prison. As mentioned, the incident happened in April, but video footage was released in August, which led to recent assault charge. In an interview with ESPN, McGregor admitted to punching him and said it was wrong.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

McGregor added he will accept any punishment handed down to him.

“Whatever comes my way, I will face it,” McGregor said. “Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head-on. I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position.”

The Irish Daily Star was able to talk to the victim and he was not happy about being attacked by McGregor.

“I am sitting on the barstool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch,” the man said … “You don’t need that in life.

“He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money,” the man added. … I’m glad people saw the video. I don’t like him.”