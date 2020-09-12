Conor McGregor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt
Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica, according to French officials. He is facing charges of attempted sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday at a bar, per TMZ, but McGregor is denying the accusations.
"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services," the prosecutors said in a statement to Agence France-Presse. News of McGregor's arrest follows him teasing a return to the UFC. The Irishman said that a USADA official had come onto his yacht to conduct a drug test.
"Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct," a representative for the MMA fighter said, per TMZ. "He has been interviewed and released."