Conor McGregor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt

✖

Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica, according to French officials. He is facing charges of attempted sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday at a bar, per TMZ, but McGregor is denying the accusations.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services," the prosecutors said in a statement to Agence France-Presse. News of McGregor's arrest follows him teasing a return to the UFC. The Irishman said that a USADA official had come onto his yacht to conduct a drug test.

"Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct," a representative for the MMA fighter said, per TMZ. "He has been interviewed and released."