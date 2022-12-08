Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Blasts Joe Biden After Brittney Griner Release

By Brian Jones

The news of Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention had everyone talking. But one Dallas Cowboys player, defensive end/linebacker Micah Parsons, sounded off on Joe Biden for not getting another American, Paul Whelan, out of Russian custody. Whelan has been in prison for four years while Griner has been in custody since February. 

"Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah," Parsons wrote on Twitter while also adding, "We still not voting for you!" in a now-deleted tweet. This led to many people on Twitter discussing Parsons' political views which then led to Parsons deleting the response to Biden and explaining why he went after the president. 

"My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I'm super happy she's back home as she should be," Parsons wrote. "I just have family who have served and it's crazy to me the President wouldn't bring him home too. I'm the furthest thing from a Trump supporter but I'm not a fan of Biden either."  The Biden administration said they are working hard to get Whelan home. The marine said he has 12 years remaining on his prison sentence. Here's a look at fans reacting to Parsons' response to Biden. 

One person responded: "And that is how you make amends! Well done. It's an emotional topic to say the least. I pray that our marine makes it home safe and sooner rather than later. It has already been far too long."

One fan responded: "Brother, I think you are missing the big picture here. We should have a high sense of urgency to recover someone who served the country. Yes they both broke the law, espionage and drug smuggling. (That's what she was doing by bringing THC pens on a plane, also a felony here)."

A person replied: "Right there is no comparison, one(Britney) committed a know CRIME. And the other is being detained on false 'spying' accusations. So really Paul who committed no crime & served his country SHOULD have come home first."

One person wrote: "Celebrating the return of Griner includes accepting that we just returned an arms dealer to Russia. Know who loves this deal? Vladimir Putin. Know who hates this deal? The people of Ukraine."

One Twitter user responded: "Take your own advice. He just stated he was upset that a service member didn't get brought home in the deal. There is nothing wrong with that."

One person asked: "What about it was insane? The trade was insane. Bout is WAY more valuable than Griner and they could've got more."

Nata Edwards continued: "There are a bunch of folks clearly mad at this tweet. The fun part is knowing none of them are smart enough to even respond to."

