Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Blasts Joe Biden After Brittney Griner Release

The news of Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention had everyone talking. But one Dallas Cowboys player, defensive end/linebacker Micah Parsons, sounded off on Joe Biden for not getting another American, Paul Whelan, out of Russian custody. Whelan has been in prison for four years while Griner has been in custody since February.

"Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah," Parsons wrote on Twitter while also adding, "We still not voting for you!" in a now-deleted tweet. This led to many people on Twitter discussing Parsons' political views which then led to Parsons deleting the response to Biden and explaining why he went after the president.

"My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I'm super happy she's back home as she should be," Parsons wrote. "I just have family who have served and it's crazy to me the President wouldn't bring him home too. I'm the furthest thing from a Trump supporter but I'm not a fan of Biden either." The Biden administration said they are working hard to get Whelan home. The marine said he has 12 years remaining on his prison sentence. Here's a look at fans reacting to Parsons' response to Biden.