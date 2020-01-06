Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Hire Mike McCarthy as Their New Head Coach and Social Media Is in an Uproar

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly found their next head coach just one day after announcing they have moved on from Jason Garrett. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. An official announcement will be made later this week.

McCarthy was one of the top candidates on the market based on his resume. He was hired as the Packers head coach in 2006 and had a very successful run in Green Bay. The Pittsburgh native posted a career 125-77-2 record in the regular season. He has the second-most regular-season wins in team history, only behind Packers founder Curly Lambeau who recorded 209. McCarthy also has a playoff record of 10-8. His playoff wins are the most in team history, surpassing Vince Lombardi who had a 9-1 record.

So how do Cowboys fans and the rest of social media feel about it? Scroll down to find out.

Skip Bayless Weighs in

“I just don’t love it, I can’t get excited about Mike McCarthy. Is he a dynamic leader? Is he a charismatic figure? Will he start a fire in my locker room? No, no, no.”



—@RealSkipBayless reacts to breaking report that Cowboys will hire McCarthy as next head coach pic.twitter.com/86JJ6sYJOS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 6, 2020

Skip Bayless of FS1 is one of the biggest Cowboys fans and he’s not a big fan of the hire. He wanted someone who could fire up the locker room and he believes McCarthy is not that guy. Bayless might be right, but McCarthy had a resume that most, if not all candidates didn’t have.

Jerry Jones’ Guy

Mike McCarthy is the perfect Cowboys hire. It’s not about football, it’s about a Coach that will never out shine Jerry — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 6, 2020

Big Cat of Barstool Sports believes McCarthy is the perfect guy for Dallas because he won’t be the man in charge. This has been Jerry Jones’ team because he loves having the attention. Again, McCarthy is a proven winner as he led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2010, but he’s not the type of coach that is going to take over a room.

One Condition

I’m way more on board with this if Mike McCarthy has agreed to let Kellen have the offense, design, and call plays, while Mike spends most of his time working with Dak. That is an important dynamic in my estimation. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) January 6, 2020

Kevin Turner of The Athletic likes the Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy, but one thing has to happen. He wants him to keep Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator and let him call the plays while McCarthy works exclusively with Dak Prescott. McCarthy called his own plays when he was in Green Bay, so this will be interesting.

Protest

Live shot from Dallas as @cowboys fans take to the streets to protest hiring of Mike McCarthy as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/cwNh1Tvvkg — Shnaps (@Shnaps) January 6, 2020

This fan believes Dallas Cowboys fans are not happy with the decision. When it comes down to it, the Cowboys were looking for someone who would restore order in the locker room and has been a head coach before. McCarthy was able to win in Green Bay, so Jerry Jones believes he can do it in Dallas.

Predicting the Future

Mike McCarthy is the new Cowboys coach. Since Jerry Jones remains the owner, we expect McCarthy to struggle there and ultimately fail. McCarthy win in GB with legendary QB play and almost no defense. Dak Prescott is good, but McCarthy never elevated other parts of his GB teams — VikeFans (@VikeFans) January 6, 2020

This Twitter user believes McCarthy will not succeed in Dallas. McCarthy led the Packers to the Super Bowl in 2010 when Aaron Rodgers was coming into his own. But they weren’t able to reach the Super Bowl again which led to McCarthy being fired by the team before the end of the 2018 season.

Another Angry Fan

Mike McCarthy is the best the @dallascowboys can do? He better be telling the truth about how he’s modernizing bc I don’t like the hiring. I don’t believe he has. — Anthony Lifrieri (@AnthonyLifrieri) January 6, 2020

This fan believes the Cowboys could have made a better hire than McCarthy. One of the reasons McCarthy was fired by the Packers was the fact the offense struggled and it wasn’t innovative. McCarthy took the year off and learned the new trends on offense. We’ll see if the work he did in 2019 paid off.

Why McCarthy was hired

Mike McCarthy was 6-1 against Jason Garrett, 8-3 overall vs the Cowboys. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 6, 2020

One of the reasons McCarthy was hired by the Cowboys because the Packers would always beat them. McCarthy only lost three times to the Cowboys when he was with the Packers and only once when Jason Garrett was the head coach. One of the most notable wins was in 2016 when the Packers beat the Cowboys on the road in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Final Shot

Sources say one of the most important factors in Mike McCarthy taking the Cowboys coaching job was that he’d have Januarys and Februarys off — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 6, 2020

NFL Memes takes a shot at the Cowboys by saying even with the hire of McCarthy, the team still won’t be reaching the Super Bowl. The Cowboys have the talent to make a Super Bowl run, they just need someone to lead them in the right direction. Can McCarthy do it? Only time will tell, but it will be interesting to see how things go for the Cowboys this fall.