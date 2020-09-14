'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team' Renewed for 15th Season

✖

The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders are coming back to CMT. On Monday, CMT announced the series, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, has been renewed for a 15th season. The show will premiere later this fall. It's coming off a big Season 14, which was the highest-rated season in franchise history, bringing in a +23% ratings increase among viewers ages 18-49.

"This season will be unlike any other, as it returns to follow a group of hopefuls as they work their way through the rigorous training camp and vie for a highly-coveted spot on one of America's most iconic teams, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," CMT said in a press release. "In a first for the organization, the franchise conducted world-wide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to-date, and hosted DCC Summer Training Camp inside a 'bubble,' where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the drama is sure to ensue as the candidates must perfect new technically-challenging routines each week to impress longtime coaches, Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular sports franchises in the world, which makes the cheerleaders very popular as well. Finglass and Trammell were both Cowboys cheerleaders in the 1980s and both have been running the squad for nearly 30 years.

"We do have a great, unique relationship," Trammell says of her friendship with Finglass in an interview with CMT in 2018. "We can finish each other's sentences, I know what she’s thinking!" But as much fun they have with each other, Finglass and Trammell don't joke around when it comes to selecting the best cheerleaders every year.

"We can laugh, but we’re very, very serious about picking the right team," Trammell added. "Sometimes we argue about who that last person might be that we need to cut to be able to get our numbers down to 36. “We really respect each other’s opinions. "We're close on and off the field, our families are close. It’s just been a really great relationship. We're together more than we are with our families, so we have to get along!" Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders won't be seen on the field. However, they will be performing starting on Sunday, Sept. 20 when the Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.