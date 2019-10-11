‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team’: How to Watch and Who Will Shine on the Field?

Friday’s episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team will see the squad nearing the its final days in the elimination process. With three roster cuts to be made, director Kelli McGonagill Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell use the enormous 60-yard screen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a sneak peek of the episode.

“We’re in the middle of Week 8, the game is two weeks away and there are still three ladies to cut,” Kelli says in a confessional. On the field, the cheerleading hopefuls run through their entire nearly 4-minute signature pre-game dance, which includes their “entrance, to the dance, all the way through the kick line and jump splits,” Judy says in a confessional.

For the rookie candidates trying their hand at DCC for the first time, the big screen looming overhead is an added form of pressure — as well as a way to motivate them to strive for precision.

“Mistakes definitely show up really big on the 60-yard screen, so you just really have to know what you’re doing,” says rookie candidate Meredith.

“There’s a spot at stake, for sure. I think every single night, Kelly and Judy have to make those hard decisions,” says rookie Shaina.

Speaking of tough decisions, Kelli and Judy sit in the stands and watch the routine on the screen to easily pinpoint any flaws that stand out during the dance. In the sneak peek video, which you can watch above, the two women offer commentary on individual dancers.

Later, they pick the dance apart over the loudspeaker and tell candidates their areas for improvement.

“The big screen is a brilliant tool to teach and illustrate precision,” Kelli says.

Who will make the 36-woman roster and who will be cut? Tune into Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Fans can also catch up on the ongoing Season 14 by watching full episodes of DCC on CMT’s website, as well as catch full episodes from Season 13.