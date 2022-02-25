Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Update on ‘Lost Speedways’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been keeping busy since stepping away from racing full-time. He recently launched a new vodka with his wife Amy, owns JR Motorsports with his sister Kelly Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick, and has his own production company called Dirty Mo Media, which produced the Peacock docuseries Lost Speedways. Two seasons of , but will there be a Season 3? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Earnhardt who gave a not-so-great-update on the series.

“Right now, there’s no plans for Season 3,” Earnhardt exclusively told PopCulture. “It’s kind of sitting on the shelf, waiting on a green light from NBC. We’re ready to do more episodes whenever they’re ready for us to do them. We’re eager to get back to work, but it’s a lot of fun doing that show. I think that we will continue that show in some shape or form in the future. But right now we’re just kind of waiting on the green flag to wave and NBC is holding that in their hand.”

As the official synopsis states, Lost Speedways “is an exploratory look at great racing cathedrals of the past. Dale Jr. and co-host Matthew Dillner tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature. Racing legends join as guests throughout the series.” Some of the places featured in the show are Daytona Beach and Road Course, Texas World Speedway, Jungle Park Speedway and Middle Georgia Raceway. Season 1 premiered in July 2020 while Season 2 premiered in July 2021.

While Earnhardt waits for NBC to make the final call on Lost Speedways, he continues to follow NASCAR. This season, NASCAR introduced the Next Gen Car, which has been talked about all offseason. Earnhardt loves the new cars and believes fans will enjoy them also.

“I’m going to be glued to the TV every weekend, waiting to see how this thing shakes out, and how it races and who’s fast and who’s struggling,” Earnhardt said. “And so that’s going to be a very interesting thing right out of the gate this year. As far as personalities, we got a lot of talented young guys coming into the sport, that are interesting, that I think can sustain the growth. I feel like NASCAR’s on an upswing and we’re going to have some great numbers this year, as far as viewership and fans at the track. And I think what they see this year is going to bring them back time and time again.”