Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teases How 'Lost Speedways' Is a 'Better Quality Show' (Exclusive)

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s unique docu-series exploring great racing cathedrals of the past, Lost Speedways is officially back on Peacock Thursday, July 1. While the first season was a big hit, Earnhardt is confident Season 2 will not disappoint fans and viewers. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Earnhardt, who teased why the upcoming season of Lost Speedways is something everyone needs to see.

"It's a better quality show all the way around," Earnhardt told PopCulture. "We learned from our mistakes as a group. I think we do a better job at telling these stories and sort of bringing you the information about the particular track and what the storyline is for whatever reason. And I think it'd just be a more fun watch. It'll be a more entertaining experience for somebody who's seeing it for the first time. So I'm pumped up about it."

Lost Speedways looks at abandoned race tracks all over the world. Hosts Earnhardt and Matthew Dillner interview racing legends and historians while examining an abandoned race track in each episode. NASCAR has a strong fanbase, and Earnhardt was able to tap into something that hasn't been done before in terms of a docuseries. It has led to positive feedback, but Earnhardt knows the show can be better.

"I think I'm never really satisfied, always want to get bigger and better and want the numbers to be bigger and the viewership increase," Earnhardt said. "I mean, it was good enough and successful enough of a show that we got picked up for a second season. And the idea of ... If you have something that you either have interest in, you either collect or whatever, and you feel like that maybe there's not a lot of other people that you know that are into this, right? Whatever it may be. You're a little shy about communicating that to people because they might look at you and go, yeah, no interest in that, or I don't know what you're talking about. And I only knew a few people that were really into these abandoned racetracks."

In the first season of Lost Speedways, Earnhardt mentioned there are over 2,000 abandoned race tracks and he found more as he was working on the show. If the second season earns strong feedback from the viewers, it's nearly a no-brainer Season 3 will happen.

"The thing is we have this giant map of all these racetracks all across the country, and I know that we have more than enough to do as many seasons as NBC would want to do, but what the viewer doesn't understand, I guess, is that there's that many tracks out there and there's that many stories," Earnhardt revealed. "And so they thought, wow, season one, that was great. A lot of recognizable tracks, some stories I've never heard before. Do you guys have more? There's really more tracks with these same types of interesting storylines?

"There are so many out there and I think we did a great job choosing some unique ones for this season and we have more to come. If we get the opportunity to do season three, we have even more racetracks to go look at. So the best part about it is we picked these tracks and I get to go out there and put boots on the ground and see them, sometimes for the first time."

Season 2 of Lost Speedways is available to stream on Peacock, Thursday, July 1.