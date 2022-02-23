Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt Open up About Their ‘Generational’ New Project (Exclusive)

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt have joined forces for a new project. In January, the couple announced they have launched a new vodka called High Rock with the held of Sugatlands Distilling Co. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dale and Amy, who are working together professionally for the first time. Dale said they have been looking to work together, and it looks like High Rock is the perfect fit.

“We also love the idea of this being an equity piece,” Dale exclusively told PopCulture. “So we have ownership in High Rock itself, and it’s not just an endorsement, and it can have a long-term effect on our family. And if it has success, it could be generational. So here we are, we think the world of Sugarlands and really enjoy a lot of the products. We think they’re going to have a lot of success with this new venture, and we’re glad to be part of it. We’re glad to be owners of the product.”

https://twitter.com/AmyEarnhardt/status/1483454969504309258?s=20&t=v8LwIlF8BIiokCNPcr2fCA

In September 2021, Sugarlands announced a strategic partnership with the Earnhardts. After several conversations, High Rock was born and the Earnhardts are getting ready for the vodka to be released nationwide in April. “Everyone around us just says that it’s really smooth,” Amy said. “We’ve encouraged everyone that we’ve given a bottle to try it without any mixers first. I know that’s not something you typically do with vodka, but everyone has obliged and responded with how smooth it is. So it’s seven times filtered, it’s clean, it’s a high-quality product. So far everyone that we have shared it with agrees.”

NASCAR fans know Dale as he’s a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 and was voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 15 times (2003-2017). But what excites Dale with High Rock is it will allow fans to learn more about Amy. “I’m excited for Amy, it’s going to present her with some challenges that she’s looking forward to,” Dale said.

“And it’ll give both of us a new purpose in the house, and in our relationship and our marriage, it’ll give us a new purpose. We love to be motivated and again, this will be the first time we can do something together. So, I’m excited. I’m looking forward to not only sharing this product, but people getting to know Amy better. That’s going to be a great experience for me.”