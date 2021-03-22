Watch: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Returns to Race Track in Iconic Chevy Nova

✖

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just sparked excitement among NASCAR fans. The 15-time Most Popular Driver posted several videos on Twitter Monday that showed the iconic No. 8 Chevrolet Nova at the race track. He then hopped behind the wheel and headed around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The first post featured a close-up view of the Nova as it headed around the Charlotte track. Earnhardt then showed himself climbing into the driver's seat before retweeting a series of photos of the race car in different areas. Finally, he retweeted a side-by-side comparison showing the Nova when Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove it competitively and the modern, fully-restored version.

The return to Charlotte for the test drive was key considering the history of the No. 8. According to one Twitter user, Dale Sr. dominated during the 1986 race while driving the iconic Nova. He led 194 of 200 laps before heading to Victory Lane. He then celebrated his winnings with an oversized check and a popsicle. 35 years later, Earnhardt drove the same racecar around Charlotte Motor Speedway and provided a very powerful visual.

Earnhardt previously revealed earlier this month that he was going to take the No. 8 to Darlington Raceway for the Xfinity Series throwback weekend in May. He will use the car to pace the field prior to the green flag waving and will pay tribute to his father in the process. Dale Sr. won at Darlington three times in the series. Two of these victories came behind the wheel of the GM Goodwrench-sponsored No. 8 Nova.

A considerable amount of work has gone into getting the Nova race-ready, a process that began in 2019. Earnhardt and the restoration team stripped the vehicle down to the frame and began rebuilding it from the ground up. The vehicle received new paint, decals, interior, wheels, and engine as part of the expansive rebuild.

Dale Earnhardt's No. 8 Chevrolet Nova. Then and now. Via (@DaleJr) pic.twitter.com/qUZbzouGOL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 22, 2021

Once the car was nearly restored, Earnhardt provided the first video of its purring engine. He posted one video in August that showed the car up on blocks and waiting for new tires. He added another in March that showed him in the driver's seat and pulling away from the shop in the completed project for the first test drive.