Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Remarks About Denny Hamlin Amid Ryan Newman’s Hospitalization Stirs Social Media

Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed support for Denny Hamlin celebrating his Daytona 500 win and it has led to some interesting responses on social media. Hamlin celebrated while officials were attending to Ryan Newman who was in a big crash during the final lap of the race. Earnhardt believes Hamlin did nothing wrong.

“I didn’t feel like that was deserving,” Earnhardt said when talking about Hamlin getting a lot of heat for his celebration. “I appreciate Joe Gibbs issuing an apology, but I didn’t feel it was necessary. But in this day and time, it is. People get triggered so easily.”

He continued: “I think they’re being overly critical of Denny and his team. It’s unfortunate in someone in that camp did not get to Denny quicker and tell him to pause and hold on his celebration. It’s unfortunate, but it’s how it played out.”

Here’s a look at fans responding to Earnhardt’s comments.

Earnhardt’s Comments

“I think (fans) are being overly critical of Denny.”@DaleJr defended @DennyHamlin after celebrating his Daytona 500 win, comparing it to the celebration after @MW55 won the 2001 race — not knowing what was going on. pic.twitter.com/imaTIZRkA2 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 19, 2020

Here’s a look at what Earnhardt had to say about Hamlin. One of the things he mentioned was his father dying in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001 and the winner, Michael Waltrip, was celebrating. Earnhardt said Waltrip didn’t receive any backlash for his actions.

On Earnhardt’s Side

He didn’t realize how severe that crash was. Can’t people understand that? — Heshykp (@kipinitreal88) February 19, 2020

This fan agrees with Earnhardt as Hamlin didn’t realize how bad the crash was. It was the final lap of the Daytona 500 and Hamlin was looking to win. He saw Newman spin out, but couldn’t see him flip in the air multiple times.

Celebrate the Win

Yes I agree wish he would of not unplugged his radio an what happen with your Dad is prob why people act that way.. Denny won the Dayton 500 he should be able to celebrate! Drivers want to win this race more then anything I feel an to win 2 in a row is even more sweet — Lois Reed (@LoisRee52528682) February 19, 2020

Another fan who sided with Earnhardt and Hamlin. All drivers want to be safe and take care of each other on the track, but Hamlin’s emotions took over as he won his second consecutive Daytona 500.

Make no Sense

These folks that are giving @dennyhamlin and @JoeGibbsRacing a hard time over this doesn’t make any sense I even heard some talking about making a rule that they can’t celebrate until they get the all clear it’s not a perfect world we are human and aren’t perfect — kent elam (@KentElam) February 19, 2020

This fan doesn’t understand why Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing were attacked, to begin with. At the time, they weren’t informed about Newman until later. Crashes happen in NASCAR races more times than not and the thought was Newman was going to be okay.

Showing Compassion

Solid, rational, professional, and mature response @DaleJr . Denny should celebrate, he won the Daytona 500 and he had no idea the severity of the wreck. He showed compassion and worry after he knew. People are too touchy and quick to judge these days. — Jim (@plecojim) February 20, 2020

Hamlin did celebrate after the Daytona 500, but he also showed compassion for Newman once he learned the news. The reality of the situation is it any driver could have been in Newman’s shoes on Monday night which was why the racing world was pulling for him to recover from his injuries.

Deserves Better

Yes, very much so. Hate for the sake of hating. @dennyhamlin deserves better. Nice guy and a great RACER. Glad @RyanJNewman is ok and glad @dennyhamlin won the @DISupdates #500 it’s ok for posities vibes for both. — DeanHoward (@DeanHoward) February 20, 2020

This fan feels it’s not fair that Hamlin is being attacked for celebrating based on the circumstances. The Twitter user said Hamlin is one of the nice guys in racing and he’s good at his job. And the good news to come out of all of this is Newman will be okay.

Denny Hamlin’s Thoughts

Thank you @DaleJr . It was a unusual set of circumstances and wish we had it to do all over again. I was sitting in my car waiting on TV and when they didn’t show up and team guys came over I got out. Couple min later I learned that it was serious. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 20, 2020

Hamlin went to Twitter to show his appreciation for Earnhardt sticking up for him. He explained the situation and he would have done things differently if he had the chance. Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 three times in his career.