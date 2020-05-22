Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Refute Claim That Star QB Turned Down 5-Year, $175M Contract

✖

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys want to be clear that he did not turn down a deal that would have earned him $35 million per season. NBC Sports reports Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million contract, which would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network went to Twitter to report the deal was never on the table.

"According to the team side and Dak Prescott's agent, the report from @CSimmsQB is definitely not true," Rapoport tweeted. "The two sides have never discussed such scenarios or anything like it. Dak wants a shorter deal, the #Cowboys want a longer one. July 15 is the deadline." The Cowboys put the franchise tag on Prescott in March as he was entering free agency. As mentioned by Rapoport, both sides have until July 15 to reach a new deal. If not, Prescott can only sign a one-year contract with the Cowboys. Prescott never signed his tender, and it looks like the Cowboys are in no rush to get a deal done right away.

"It's not in a list of priorities, as you could imagine, with everything that we all are dealing with, as well as what we're doing with the draft," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said to reporters in April. "So I don't have a time frame, but I'm not concerned about that at all as to any of those issues. And again, no surprises here; no surprises on the amount that the franchise counts against the [cap]; no surprise that we're sitting here, relative to where we are, without a long-term agreement." Prescott has been a very consistent quarterback in Dallas for the last four years. However, it seems like the Cowboys are preparing to play without him as they signed Andy Dalton to a one-year contract. He will be Prescott's backup, but he could be the starter if Prescott decides to sit out.

"I wanted to join a high-class organization," Dalton said to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "A team that’s ready to win. And be with Mike McCarthy. His history with quarterbacks, I think it gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, to help Dak out any way I can."