Dak Prescott Reveals How Cowboys Should Handle Kneeling During National Anthem

Dak Prescott knows what the team should do when it comes to kneeling during the national anthem. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is taking a look at his policy due to the Black Lives Matter Movement. Prescott talked about the anthem policy and said if it was up to him, he would let each player have the choice to either stand or kneel.

"It's about expressing yourself," Prescott said Wednesday afternoon, via USA Today. "I wouldn't say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That's where we are as a country right now. Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions and different feelings than their neighbor. So for you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn't very important right now. “If I had it my way, that's exactly what we'd do: Express ourselves individually but love and support one another collectively."

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys can express themselves as individuals while supporting each other collectively. Dak: “We’ll all be working toward a common goal—which, in the game of football, is winning. But in life, I think it's love and equality.” pic.twitter.com/YQayW6DaEl — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 2, 2020

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy saw what Prescott had to say about the national anthem and agreed with he had today. "I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision," he said. McCarthy then added that Prescott "hit the nail right on the head and that’s the way we’ll move forward."

For years, Jones' national anthem policy was a "toe on the line" approach. However, the Cowboys owner has suggested he will talk to players about the anthem. "We're going to have grace when we sit here and look at how we're going to handle it," Jones said in August. One of the Cowboys players who is looking to kneel during the national anthem this year is Dontari Poe, and he said he will talk to Jones about it.

"Yeah I do still plan on kneeling," Poe said, "but we haven't had the conversation yet. "Not saying that anybody else is wrong for not doing it or whatever their cause is. But I just felt like I just wanted to do it for me and the statement I wanted to make." The Cowboys will kick off the 2020 seasons next Sunday, Sept. 13 when they face the Los Angeles Rams.