Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reconsidering Team's Stance on National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently spoke to the media for the first time since April, and a big topic of discussion was his stance on players kneeling during the anthem. Jones has implemented a team policy on the national anthem, which, if plays, will stand with "their toes on the line." However, with everything that has happened in the country, including the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, Jones could be looking to make a change for the 2020 season.

"We're going to have grace when we sit here and look at how we're going to handle it," Jones said via NBC Sports. "We're going to have grace when we sit here and look at how we're going to handle it," Jones said. Jones also said he has received "input from ex-presidents" and "presidents." He also mentioned, "this is a very serious matter," and he's "going to show grace," which is something he said numerous times while talking to reporters.

"We've asked for all of this interest, and we've asked for our players to give everything they've got," Jones said. "I want to sit down when I have an issue and I have a decision to make; I want to show the world that I can do it with grace and come up with the right solution."

Jones took a strong stance on players kneeling during the national anthem back in 2017 when the league responded to Donald's Trump comments on being against players protesting. The only time Jones has kneeled, however, was when he was with the entire team before a game in September 2017. Before the national anthem, Jones and the Cowboys players kneeled and locked arms. And when the national anthem began, all the players and Jones were seen standing.

"We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," Jones said at the time. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag." It's possible Jones won't change his stance on the anthem. However, based on what Washington's Adrian Peterson said back in June, NFL players are going to do everything they can to support to Black Lives Matter movement.