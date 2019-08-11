Cris Cyborg, Former UFC Fighter, Reveals New Job in Photo

It didn’t take long for former UFC fighter Cris Cyborg to find a new job. Partnering with Dunkin Donuts, you can now find the Muay Thai black belt serving up coffee and treats at the Tustin, California location.

First day at my new job @DunkinOc come stop by and say hello my shift doesn’t end until 9pm @dunkindonuts 15190 Kensington Park Dr

Tustin, CA 92606

United States pic.twitter.com/tVs0aEg8rG — Cris Cyborg Youtube (@criscyborg) August 6, 2019

Cristiane Justino Venâncio, 34, has a 21-2-1 professional mixed martial arts record. However, that portion of her life may now be over after a release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship after a public, and ugly, discourse with president Dana White. Fans of UFC might remember that how Cyborg recently revealed a photo of a gruesome cut above her head that was deep enough to reach the skull.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyborg recently spoke with Global Esporte regarding the future of her career, translated via BloodElbow.

“I’m happy to begin a new project,” she said per the translation. “I’ve been through various cycles that have a beginning, a middle and an end. There was Invicta, the UFC and now I begin a new cycle. In less than 30 days, I’ll sign my new contract and then I’ll tell where my new home is. It’s a secret, but we’re almost there.”

The public spat with UFC head, White is a blemish on an otherwise outstanding career so far. She has a future in the sport, albeit with a promotion of far less publicity. However, her name travels and there will be a legion of fans to continue their support in any endeavor she chooses.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video release to Dana White, “”What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

The fighter subsequently deleted the video and apologized publicly to White, but continued her stance that she wasn’t fired from the promotion, more so an end to her contract that the UFC decided not to renew.

Reactions flew in from fight fans on all sides of the argument, from blaming her production team to those who had professionally taken over her account.