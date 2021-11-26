Concession Worker at Cowboys-Raiders Game Gets Into Fight With Fan

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders players weren’t the only ones getting into fights. A fan who was at the game captured a fight between a female concession worker and a female Cowboys fan, according to Fox News. The concession stand worker jumped over the counter and slipped before going after the fan. That’s when several fans got involved trying to break it up. Fox News says it’s unclear what caused the altercation.

As that fight was happening, the Cowboys and Raiders players got involved in two separate fights. The first happened during the third quarter when Kelvin Joseph of the Cowboys got into a scuffle with Roderic Teamer of the Raiders during a punt. The second fight happened after the game when Trysten Hill of the Cowboys punched John Simpson of the Raiders. The Cowboys lost to the Raiders in overtime 36-33 and have dropped three of their last four games.

But what had everyone talking was the number of penalties called in the game. There were 28 flags thrown in the Thanksgiving Day contest, and the Cowboys racked up 166 yards in penalties, which is a new franchise record. “This probably will be arguably the most-watched game other than the Super Bowl, and I hated that it got down to just throwing the ball up and getting your penalties to get your big plays,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said on Thursday night, per the team’s official website.

“Unfortunately, that last penalty was crucial,” Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown said about his pass interference call during the final series of the game. “We’ve just got to keep fighting, man. We can’t control when the refs are throwing flags and when they’re not throwing flags. We can’t try to argue with them, because it’s not going to change anything.”

The Cowboys got off to a hot start, winning six of their first seven games. But they have cooled off in November, winning just one game in the month, which was a 43-3 blowout win against the Atlanta Falcons. As for the Raiders, they earned a much-needed win after losing their last three games. They are now just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead.