Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Colin Kaepernick’s Feud With NFL Over Workout Is ‘Unfortunate’

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t in need of a quarterback so they weren’t one of the 25 teams who were in Atlanta on Saturday to see former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick work out. The workout session was scheduled to be at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility, but Kaepernick called an audible and held a workout a Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, which is 60 miles south of Falcons headquarters. When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Kaepernick situation, he was disappointed with how it turned out.

“It’s unfortunate you can’t just zero in on the business at hand and that is evaluating the player who might or might not help you win a football game or move the chains within a football game, Jones said on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan per USA Today. “But that situation probably from the get-go had a lot more that wasn’t about football involved in it, and consequently we got the results of that dynamic.”

Jones went on to say that the reason they did not have anyone attend the workout was the fact they are comfortable with what they have at the quarterback position. Dak Prescott is having a strong 2019 season, posting 21 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions. He also averages 322. 1 passing yards per game.

“We’re very fortunate right now that our quarterbacking is real good,” Jones said. “We of course aren’t in the quarterback business. We’re in the business of any time anywhere looking for talent, whether we need it now or whether we need it in the future. So the way these things go, you have the evaluation whether you’re there or not.”

There were only seven teams to see Kaepernick in action on Saturday and unlike the scheduled workout hosted by the NFL, it was open to the media. Once Kapernick was done with the workout, he signed autographs for fans and he sent a message to the NFL.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.