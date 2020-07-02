Corey LaJoie Turns off Comments on Latest Instagram Post in Wake of 'Trump 2020' Sponsorship

✖

Corey LaJoie had the NASCAR world talking this past weekend when he featured a Donald Trump decal while competing in the Pocono Organics 325 and Pocono 350. Fans will continue to talk about the car as LaJoie will have the Trump 2020 sponsorship for nine more races, which led to him making moves on social media. The 28-year-old NASCAR driver recently turned off the comments on his latest Instagram post, which includes a photo of him and the car. The Trump 2020 decal isn't seen in the photo with the car and while fans can't comment on the post, they went to LaJoie's previous post to express their opinion.

"Did you really crop trump sticker and turn off comments on the other post?" one person commented. "Come on man. One the reasons I like you is you're a real person, be a real person!" That fan wasn't the only one to notice LaJoie cropping out the Trump 2020 decal in the photo. Another fan wrote: "Love that you cropped out Trump 2020 in the other post."

LaJoie drives for Go Fas Racing, and the team had joined forces with Patriots of America PAC, who will pay $350,000 to promote the president's re-election campaign. As a result of the new sponsorship, the car LaJoie will drive will get a new design that will have "Trump 2020" on the hood and side of the car.

"Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls", said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC in a press release.

"With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," said LaJoie. "I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully, it makes them race to the polls in November." NASCAR fans will be able to see the new design on Sunday when LaJoie competes in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.