Corey LaJoie's 'Trump 2020' NASCAR Sponsorship Is Causing Controversy
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie took part in the first Cup Series doubleheader in modern racing history over the weekend, driving the No. 32 Ford Mustang during the Pocono 325 and Pocono 350. During the second of these races, some fans noticed a Trump 2020 sticker on the rear panel. This led to an investigation into who paid for the decal, as well as the price they paid.
Lachlan Markay, a reporter for The Daily Beast, discovered that Patriots of America PAC and an affiliated company, Race Fans for Trump LLC, combined to pay for the Trump decal and paid $350,000. According to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the large price indicates that the Trump decal will be on the quarter panel of LaJoie's stock car for multiple races. If so, this will continue to create further discussions on social media before, during and after each NASCAR weekend.
Whether the decal is on the car for one race or many was irrelevant to several NASCAR fans; what mattered to them is the name on the decal. Some expressed anger after seeing that the small Go Fas Racing team was repping Trump's name. Others expressed excitement and viewed this as a sign of political support.
Y’all act like @CoreyLaJoie is the one personally talking to every sponsor! @GoFasRacing32 is a small budget race team and for someone to give them that much money just to be on the rear quarter panel of the car, I’d take the money— James Honeycutt II (@JJmachine24) June 30, 2020
Gives me a good reason to pull for @CoreyLaJoie— Jason Sikes (@jsikes94) June 30, 2020
That's a lot of money for a sticker that maybe had 3 minutes total tv time between the two races— Diecast Reviews (@DiecastReviews) June 30, 2020
Should have been larger— Joe Gant (@jgant56) June 30, 2020
No one paid. It was an unsponsored race for the team. They put it on the car. It was not the official BLM logo.— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 30, 2020
Money talks, when you're a team like GFR doesn't matter what it is, 350k is 350k— Brad (@kvapilnation) June 30, 2020
Any political figure or group will have people who disagree with them and could bring up valid points for not allowing them to sponsor a car. Only thing you can do is either let them all run, or let none of them run— Dustin Babb (@BabbDustin) June 30, 2020
350K for a team like that is awesome! But people will still complain just due to what’s on the car 🙄— thekycolonel (@thekycolonel1) June 30, 2020
I mean like....good for them getting some money, times are lean - certainly for a small team.— 🦀Walk⛈️ (@Skee_Dubs) June 30, 2020
That said, despite the fact that I've been a big fan of Go Fas since the Labonte days, I'll be rooting for a litany of 35th+ place finishes.
Politics and NASCAR— EminemStan (@FNAFKING87) June 30, 2020
Not a good combo
KEEP POLITICS OUT OF SPORTS
The fact that a PAC felt like they had to dump $350,000 to target an audience that they should already OWN says a lot.— George Zhen (@georgezhen) June 30, 2020
Good God! 350k!!!— dadsshues (@PocketFulloNugs) June 30, 2020
Of course, two weeks ago, all those cheering were saying #nopolictics IN #NASCAR.— David Carmichael (@NAS_Carmichael) June 30, 2020
Ha Trumps magic touch. He will probably crash and burn now. At least maybe people would notice him out there.— James T (@tedzmurph) June 30, 2020
I can’t root for any car with political stickers. I watch to escape the lunacy,not to be reminded of it.— Greg Chase (@Gtruckin) June 30, 2020
No No No. No place for politics.— b jongeling88 (@jongelingb) June 30, 2020