Corey LaJoie's 'Trump 2020' NASCAR Sponsorship Is Causing Controversy

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie took part in the first Cup Series doubleheader in modern racing history over the weekend, driving the No. 32 Ford Mustang during the Pocono 325 and Pocono 350. During the second of these races, some fans noticed a Trump 2020 sticker on the rear panel. This led to an investigation into who paid for the decal, as well as the price they paid.

Lachlan Markay, a reporter for The Daily Beast, discovered that Patriots of America PAC and an affiliated company, Race Fans for Trump LLC, combined to pay for the Trump decal and paid $350,000. According to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the large price indicates that the Trump decal will be on the quarter panel of LaJoie's stock car for multiple races. If so, this will continue to create further discussions on social media before, during and after each NASCAR weekend.

Whether the decal is on the car for one race or many was irrelevant to several NASCAR fans; what mattered to them is the name on the decal. Some expressed anger after seeing that the small Go Fas Racing team was repping Trump's name. Others expressed excitement and viewed this as a sign of political support.