Corey LaJoie's Car Will Feature 'Trump 2020' Logo for 9 Races

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie drew attention during the Pocono Organics 325 and Pocono 350 when he drove a car featuring a Donald Trump decal. This sponsorship created many conversations and this will continue for the foreseeable future. LaJoie will have the Trump 2020 sponsorship for nine more races.

Go Fas Racing, one of the smaller teams in stock car racing, confirmed the news on Wednesday with a press release detailing the partnership. Trump is not paying for the sponsorship; Patriots of America PAC will pay for the $350,000 sponsorship deal to promote the president's reelection campaign. Along with the deal comes a new design. The red, white and blue Ford Mustang features "Trump 2020" in huge letters in multiple spots.

"Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls", said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC in a press release.

"With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," said LaJoie. "I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully, it makes them race to the polls in November."

When the first decal surfaced during NASCAR's doubleheader, fans had several questions on social media. Some wondered if LaJoie personally supports Trump or if this was simply a way for a small team to make some money. They also expressed surprise upon discovering that the Patriots of America PAC paid $350,000 for the sponsorship.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass saw the questions and provided some more context. He explained that the amount of money spent indicated that the sponsorship would continue for some time. The press release confirmed his comments and set the stage for ongoing discussions.

The complete Trump paint scheme will debut on Sunday when LaJoie heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He will compete in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, the first NBC Sports race of the season. He will drive 400 miles while trying to get NASCAR fans to register to vote.